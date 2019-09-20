YSU men’s basketball to host WVU at Covelli Centre in December

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University men’s basketball team will play at the Covelli Centre when the team faces West Virginia University.

The game, announced Friday, is scheduled at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 21, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m.

“We are looking forward to hosting one of the great programs in college basketball here in Youngstown,” YSU Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun said. “It’s a tremendous opportunity not only for our players to compete, but for our community to show the passion for hoops here in the Mahoning Valley. It will be an exciting atmosphere inside the Covelli Centre, a first-class venue, on December 21. We are thrilled to be a part of it.”

The halftime festivities will feature a special raffle drawing in which a winner will be awarded a two-year lease on a 2020 GMC Terrain. The raffle, facilitated by Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC benefitting The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley and Youngstown State University, will take place over the course of the fall athletic season at YSU.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 4 at Ticketmaster.com and the Southwoods Health Box Office. They range in price from $19.50 to $75.