YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Men’s basketball team currently sits atop the Horizon League standings with 14 wins and a 6-2 conference record. That early success has earned the Penguins a nationally televised game.

The league announced on Tuesday that YSU’s home game against Oakland on Friday, Jan. 27, has been selected to be nationally televised on ESPN2. The game will tipoff at 9 p.m. at the Beeghly Center.

The last time the Penguins hosted a nationally televised game on ESPN was January 2010. YSU played Milwaukee that night in front of a crowd of 6,087.

This is the third of five regular season games that will be televised on ESPN this year as part of the league’s “Anything Can Happen” campaign.

The YSU men have won four in a row, and return to action this Thursday night at Green Bay.