YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU men’s basketball team added five players to their roster this offseason, four of which came through the NCAA transfer portal.

Watch the video above to hear about the new recruits from head coach Jerrod Calhoun.

The players coming to Youngstown State include:

Malek Green — a 6-foot-7 senior forward from Canisius. Green averaged over 10 points and four rebounds per game for the Golden Griffins last season.

John Lovelace, Jr. — a 6-foot-7 freshman forward from We Are United Prep. The Milwaukee native averaged 17 points and eight rebounds per game.

Bryce McBride — a 6-foot-2 senior guard from Eastern Michigan. McBride played in 42 games and averaged over 11 points per game.

Adrian Nelson — a 6-foot-8 senior forward from Northern Kentucky. Nelson averaged 7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season for the Norse.

Brandon Rush — a 6-foot-3 junior guard from Fairleigh Dickinson. Rush led the Knights in scoring last year with over 14 points per game.