YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball program announced the non-conference portion of the 2023-24 season on Wednesday.

The Penguins will face teams from the Atlantic-10 Conference, Big Ten Conference and the Sun Belt Conference.

The Penguins open the campaign when they visit Sun Belt Conference member Louisiana for the second time in program history on Nov. 6. Later that week, Youngstown State visits Big Ten foe Michigan on Nov. 10.

The Penguins’ 2023-24 home opener is set for Nov. 13 against Western Illinois, and YSU hosts an MTE (multi-team event) on Nov. 17-19 at Beeghly Center. The Penguins take on Utah Tech on Nov. 17 and Niagara on Nov. 19. Utah Tech and Niagara will square off on Nov. 18.

For the first time in 40 years, Youngstown State will take on Dayton when the Penguins visit the Flyers on Nov. 24 in Dayton, Ohio.

The Penguins visit a pair of Mid-American Conference members when they visit Ohio on Dec. 6 and Western Michigan on Dec. 9.

The Horizon League portion of the schedule will be announced by the league at a later date.