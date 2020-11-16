YSU men’s basketball program quarantined after positive coronavirus test

This means the season will be delayed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University men’s basketball team has paused all of its activities after a positive coronavirus test.

A member of the team’s “inner bubble” tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a release.

Members of the men’s basketball program will be quarantined.

Because of this, the start of the men’s basketball season will be delayed. Games for November 25 through 29 have been canceled.

More information about the schedule will be released later.