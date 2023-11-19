YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State men’s basketball caps a 3-game win streak, beating Lake Erie, 79-57.

YSU shot 44.3%, 81.8% on free throws, while having 42 rebounds and 13 turnovers. At one point during the game YSU led by 22 points.

YSUs’ John Lovelace Jr. led the team in scoring and rebounds, with 29 points from 12-18, and seven rebounds. YSU’s Ziggy Reid also scored double digits with 12 points and two rebounds.

Lake Erie’s top scorer was Jonny Manning with 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists. YSU held Lake Erie to 39.3% shooting.

YSU (3-2) plays next at Dayton (3-1), Nov. 24, at 7:00 p.m.