YSU men’s basketball lands a sharp shooter

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WKBN) – Almost two weeks after being named to the First-Team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference team and a week after being offered by the Penguins, Owen Long leaves Maryville for Youngstown State.
Long led the Saints in scoring (19.3), free throw shooting (88.4%) and three-point percentage (42.3%). He also snagged 4.5 boards per contest.
Long is a 6’1 shooting guard from Sikeston, Missouri. During his final two seasons of high school, he connected on 149 three-point shots. In his first two seasons at Maryville, he sank 90 shots from beyond the arc.
Youngstown State ended the 2020-21 season with a 15-12 mark overall and 9-11 in the Horizon League. The Penguins, as a team, were able to shoot just 30.7% from three-point land.