YSU men’s basketball lands a sharp shooter

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WKBN) – Almost two weeks after being named to the First-Team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference team and a week after being offered by the Penguins, Owen Long leaves Maryville for Youngstown State.

I would like to thank everyone who has recruited me these last few weeks. I also would like to thank everyone who has been in my corner and supported me through this new journey. With that being said, I would like to announce that I have committed to Youngstown State University. pic.twitter.com/uoomLaCU6n — Owen Long (@owen_long3) March 14, 2021

Long led the Saints in scoring (19.3), free throw shooting (88.4%) and three-point percentage (42.3%). He also snagged 4.5 boards per contest.

Long is a 6’1 shooting guard from Sikeston, Missouri. During his final two seasons of high school, he connected on 149 three-point shots. In his first two seasons at Maryville, he sank 90 shots from beyond the arc.

Youngstown State ended the 2020-21 season with a 15-12 mark overall and 9-11 in the Horizon League. The Penguins, as a team, were able to shoot just 30.7% from three-point land.