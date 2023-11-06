LAFAYETTE, LA (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University men’s basketball team fell at Louisiana-Lafayette, 72-62.

YSU was 40% on field goals and had 17 turnovers and 47 rebounds.

YSUs’ Brandon Rush led the team in scoring on 5-11 shots with 14 points. DJ Burns also was 6-9, for 13 points, with 11 rebounds.

YSU was 2-23 on three-pointers and 12-18 on free throws.

LA-Lafayette was 35.4% on field goals, had 45 rebounds and 87.5% on free throws. LA-Lafayette’s Themus Fulks led the team in scoring with 20 points on 6-17 shots.

YSU plays at the University of Michigan on Friday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m.