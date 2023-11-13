YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University men’s basketball team dominated in its win over Ohio Christian University, 99-71.

In the team’s first win of the season, YSU shot 55.2% on 67 shots, 42.4% on three pointers and had 37 rebounds. At one point, YSU led by 28 points with three players scoring double digits.

YSU’s Brandon Rush led the team in scoring with 32 points and three assists. YSU’s DJ Burns had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

YSU’s defense held OCU to 41.9% shooting and forced 12 total turnovers.

Now, YSU stands at 1-2 and plays Utah Tech University at home on Friday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m.