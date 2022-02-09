YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State held off Oakland 78-71 Wednesday night in Horizon League men’s basketball action at Beeghly Center.

The Penguins have now won five straight games.

Dwayne Cohill led YSU with 24 points, while Tevin Olison added 19 in the win. Myles Hunter also reached double-figures with 12 off the bench.

Jamal Cain led the Golden Grizzlies with a team-high 20 points. Jalen Moore tallied 19, while Blake Lampman added 10.

YSU improves to 15-10 overall on the season, and 9-6 in conference play. The Penguins will host Detroit on Friday.

Oakland drops to 16-8 overall and 9-4 in league action.