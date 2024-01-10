YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU men’s basketball team could take over first place in the Horizon League this week with a couple of wins at home.

The Penguins will host Purdue Fort Wayne, who currently sits atop the conference standings, on Wednesday night. A win over the Mastodons would even their conference record with at least three of the top teams in the league this year.

The Penguins are (11-5) overall and (3-2) in the Horizon League this season. The Mastodons are (13-3) overall, and have won three of the last four meetings with YSU.

Tonight’s matchup will also feature two of the top-scoring and top-defensive teams in the conference. Both YSU and Purdue Fort Wayne are averaging over 80 points per game and allowing less than 70.

Tipoff tonight is slated for 6:30 p.m. at Beeghly Center. The Penguins will then host Wright State on Friday at 9 p.m.