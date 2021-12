YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU men’s basketball team cruised to an 83-54 win over Westminster Saturday at the Beeghly Center.

Watch the above video for highlights from the game.

Five Penguins reached double figures. Chris Shelton paced YSU with 16 points.

South Range grad Daniel Ritter lead the Titans with 13 points. Warren JFK product Tyler James finished with 10.

With the win, the Penguins improve to 7-3 on the season and extend their winning streak to 5 games.