YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State rolled past Grace Christian 96-68 in men’s college basketball action on Tuesday at Beeghly Center.

Adrian Nelson and Brandon Rush led the Penguins with 14 points apiece.

Myles Hunter tallied 12 points, while Bryce McBride added 10 points.

With the win, YSU improves to 3-1 on the season. The Penguins hit the road to face UC-San Diego on Saturday, Nov. 19. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. in Annapolis, Md.

Grace Christian drops to 0-2 on the campaign.