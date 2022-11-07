BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBN) – Youngstown State used a 33-3 run late in the first half to secure a 92-81 win over Canisius in the regular season opener for both teams.

The Penguins placed four players in double figures in the win. Malek Green led the way with 21 points while Adrian Nelson and Brandon Rush tallied 16 points apiece.

Dwayne Cohill finished with 15 for YSU.

Canisius placed five players in double-figures. Tahj Staveskie and Jamir Mountrie led the way for the Golden Griffins with 19 points apiece.

Tre Dinkins tallied 14, while Bryce Okpoh and Jordan Henderson scored 12 and 11 points respectively.

YSU is now 1-0 to start the season. The Penguins will play their home opener on Wednesday night against UT-Martin at 7 p.m. at Beeghly Center.

Canisius (0-1) will host St. Bonaventure on Saturday at 7 p.m.