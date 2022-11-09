YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State topped UT Martin 90-72 Wednesday night in the Penguins’ home opener at Beeghly Center.

The Penguins placed six players in double-figures in the win.

YSU was led by Dwayne Cohill who piled up 19 points. Garrett Covington, Malek Green, and Brandon Rush tallied 12 points apiece.

Adrian Nelson and John Lovelace Jr. added 10 points apiece in the win.

KJ Simon led UT Martin with a team-high 19 points. Jordan Sears added 13, while Parker Stewart finished with 11.

YSU improves to 2-0 on the season. The Penguins return to action on Sunday at Notre Dame.