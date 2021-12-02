YSU Men rally past Milwaukee to snap two-game slide

MILWAUKEE, Wisconson (WKBN) – Youngstown State rallied past Milwaukee 70-68 in Horizon League Men’s Basketball action Thursday night.

The Penguins snap a two-game losing streak, improving to 3-3 overall and 1-0 in conference play on the season.

YSU trailed by as many as 11 points, with the Panthers holding a 39-28 lead.

Tevin Olison led the Penguins with 18 points, while Owen Long tallied 17.

Shemar Rathan-Myes and Michael Akuchie also reached double-figures with 10 points in the win for YSU.

Milwaukee’s DeAndre Gholston led all scorers with 24 points.

YSU returns to action on Saturday on the road at Green Bay. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Milwaukee drops to 1-6 overall and 0-1 in Horizon League action. The Panthers have lost six straight games.