YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State men’s basketball toppled Purdue Fort-Wayne, who sat atop the Horizon League, in a 93-85 win on Wednesday night.

For the first time since 2001, three different Penguins finished in worth 20 points scoring with Brett Thompson (24 points, 7 assists), Ziggy Reid (23 points) and Brandon Rush (20 points) all hitting the mark.

Thompson set a program record with 17 made free-throws in his 20 attempts during the win.

DJ Burns also recorded his 8th double double of the season by adding a game-high 11 rebounds to his 13 points.

After being all squared more than 10 minutes into the first half, the Penguins would jump on top of the Mastodons to open up a 15-point lead at the break.

YSU would not let up coming out of half, ripping off a 16-4 run to open up a 27 point lead at one point.

But in the final 10 minutes, Purdue Fort-Wayne would make a huge 16-point run to cut the deficit to just 3 points with 2 minutes to play.

That’s when YSU senior Brandon Rush converted a clutch time And-1 to give the Guins a 5 point advantage late as they outlasted the run for a 10 point win.

The Penguins improve to 12-5 on the season and 4-2 in conference play and sit 0.5 game behind now-first place Green Bay.

YSU hosts Wright State this Friday at the Beeghly Center at 9 p.m. in a nationally televised game.