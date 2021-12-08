YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State held off Central Michigan 84-77 in non-conference men’s basketball action at Beeghly Center on Wednesday evening.

The Penguins have now won three straight games, improving to 5-3 on the season. Central Michigan drops to 1-8 on the campaign.

The Penguins placed four players in double figures and were led by Tevin Olison, who tallied 21 points. Dwayne Cohill tallied 20 points while Michael Akuchie added 13 points in the win.

Oscar Lopez, Jr. led the Chippewas with 21 points. Ralph Bissainthe added 15 while Kevin Miller finished with 13 points. Cameron Healy also reached double figures with 10.

YSU returns to action Saturday afternoon at home against Canisius. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. from Beeghly Center.