MOON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Youngstown State held off Robert Morris 64-60 in Horizon League men’s basketball action Wednesday night at the UPMC Events Center.

With the win, YSU improves to 9-5 overall and 3-1 in league action.

Robert Morris drops to 2-11 overall and 0-4 in conference play.

Michael Akuchie led the Penguins with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Tevin Ollison added 15 points in the win.

Robert Morris placed four players in double figures. Rasheem Dunn piled up 15 points. Enoch Cheeks added 12 points while Kahliel Spear had 11. Kam Farris chipped in with 10.

YSU returns to action against Purdue Fort Wayne Friday at 7 p.m. at Beeghly Center.