DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – Youngstown State held off a late Detroit run to secure an 84-79 win in Horizon League men’s basketball action Thursday night.

The Penguins placed four players in double figures. Leading the way was Brandon Rush who tallied 19 points. Adrian Nelson added 16 points while Malek Green and Bryce McBride finished with 12 points apiece.

Detroit was led by Antoine Davis who led all scorers with 32 points. Gerald Liddell added 24 points in the setback for the Titans.

YSU has won three straight games and improves to 13-5 overall and 5-2 in Horizon League action. The Penguins return to the floor on Saturday on the road at Oakland at 3 p.m.

Detroit drops to 6-12 overall and 2-5 in conference play. The Titans will host Robert Morris on Saturday at 1 p.m.