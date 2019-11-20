YSU Men hold off late charge; Penguins edge NC Central

The Youngstown State Men's Basketball Team held on for a 66-60 win over North Carolina Central Tuesday night.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Men’s Basketball Team held on for a 66-60 win over North Carolina Central Tuesday night at Beeghly Center.

The Penguins led by as many as 16 points in the win, before the Eagles rallied to cut the deficit to just two with 3:20 left in the contest.

Naz Bohannon led YSU with 19 points, while Darius Quisenberry added 17 in the victory. Geoff Hamperian chipped in with 14.

Randy Miller Jr. led all scorers with 20 points for NC Central.

North Carolina Central drops to 1-4 on the season.

YSU improves to 2-2 on the campaign. The Penguins return to action Thursday night on the road at Akron.