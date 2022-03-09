YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University men’s basketball team will play in a post-season tournament for the third time in Division I program history.

The Penguins have accepted an invitation to compete in The Basketball Classic, a 32-team tournament that begins on March 14.

The full bracket with dates, times and locations will be released this Sunday.

YSU finished its third consecutive winning season with an (18-14) overall record. Its 12 wins in the Horizon League were the most in the school’s history.

The Penguins appeared in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament in 2013 and accepted another bid to play the CIT in 2020.