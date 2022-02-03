INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – Youngstown State topped IUPUI 61-55 Thursday night in men’s Horizon League basketball action.

The Penguins have won three straight games.

Dwayne Cohill led the Penguins with 14 points, while Myles Hunter added 12. Shemar Rathan-Mayes also reached double-figures with 11.

B.J. Maxwell led IUPUI with a game-high 22 points. Bakari LaStrap added 15 points, while Chuks Isitua chipped in with 8 points in the setback.

YSU improves to 13-10 overall and 7-6 in Horizon League play.

IUPUI drops to 2-18 and 0-9 in league play.

YSU returns to action on Saturday on the road at UIC.