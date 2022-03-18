YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU men’s basketball team will take on Fresno State in the quarterfinals of The Basketball Classic next week.

The Penguins will travel to California and play the Bulldogs on Wednesday, March 23.

Youngstown State is 19-14 this season and coming off a 70-65 victory over Morgan State in the opening round of The Basketball Classic Wednesday night.

The Penguins got a team-high 28 points from junior Dwayne Cohill in that win.

Fresno State is 20-13 this season and 12-4 at home. The Bulldogs knocked off Eastern Washington 83-74 on Thursday to advance in the post season tournament.