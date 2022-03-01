YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The No. 7-seeded Youngstown State Men’s basketball team fell to No. 10 Robert Morris 77-73 Tuesday in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament.

The Penguins shot 37.15% from the field, while Robert Morris shot 58.3%.

YSU guard Dwayne Cohill lead all scorers with 25 points. Tevin Olison finished with 17.

Kahliel Spear paced the Colonials with 19 points and 13 rebounds

The Penguins finish the season with an 18-14 overall record and will wait to see if their season will be extended with a postseason tournament invitation.

Robert Morris (8-23) will play on the road in the quarterfinals on Thursday.