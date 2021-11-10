YSU men drop season opener at Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Penn State handled Youngstown State 75-59 in the season opener for both teams in non-conference men’s basketball action Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Seth Lundy led the Nittany Lions with a game-high 23 points and six rebounds.

Michael Akuchie led the Penguins with 22 points and 10 rebounds in the loss while Garrett Covington added 11 points.

Shemar Rathan-Mayes also reached double figures with 10 points for YSU.

Youngstown State (0-1) returns to action on Saturday on the road at Southeast Missouri State. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.

Penn State (1-0) hits the road to UMASS Monday night at 7 p.m.