YSU Men drop crucial Horizon League game at Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WKBN) – Green Bay topped Youngstown State 102-92 Thursday night in Horizon League men’s college basketball action.

The loss dropped the Penguins to the fifth spot in the Horizon League standings. That’s a game behind Green Bay and UIC in the hunt for a first round bye in the upcoming conference tournament.

Darius Quisenberry led all scorers with 29 points in the loss for the Penguins. Michael Akuchie added 17 points, while Naz Bohannon tallied 15.

Jayquan McCloud led the Phoenix with 23 points. Kameron Hankerson finished with 17 points. Amari Davis finished with 15.

YSU drops to 16-14 overall, and 9-8 in Horizon League play. The Penguins conclude the regular season Saturday afternoon on the road at Milwaukee.

Green Bay improves to 15-15 overall, and 10-7 in Horizon League action.