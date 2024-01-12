YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State men’s basketball completes the comeback, beats Wright State, 81-71.

The Penguins complete the second half comeback, getting the lead late in the second half, and ended the game on a 20-1 run.

YSUs’ Ziggy Reid led the team in scoring with 20 points and Brett Thompson added another 20 points.

The Penguins shot 41.5% from the field, took in 40 rebounds, and went 17-21 on free throws.

YSU is now 13-5 overall and 6-2 in Horizon League Conference play. Next, YSU plays at the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Jan. 17.