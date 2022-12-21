MOUNT PLEASANT, Michigan (WKBN) – Youngstown State topped Central Michigan 76-65 in non-conference men’s college basketball action Wednesday night at McGuirk Arena.

Dwayne Cohill led the Penguins with 26 points while Malek Green added 16. Brandon Rush finished with 15 while Adrian Nelson also reached double figures with 10.

Central Michigan was led by Brian Taylor who finished with a team-high 15 points.

With the win, Youngstown State improves to 9-4 on the season. The Penguins return to action on Thursday, Dec. 29 at home against Cleveland State.

Central Michigan drops to 4-8 on the campaign.