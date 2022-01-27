YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU men’s basketball team finished a season sweep of Green Bay with a 63-50 victory over the Phoenix Thursday night.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from tonight’s game.

The Penguins got a game-high 18 points from junior Dwyane Cohill. Sophomore William Dunn finished with 11 points and 8 rebounds. Senior Michael Akuchie added 10 points, and Shemar Rathan-Mayes chipped in 10 for the Penguins.

The Phoenix got 10 points from both Kamari McGee and Japannah Kellogg III.

Youngstown State improves to (11-10) on the season, and (5-6) in conference play. The Penguins host Milwaukee on Saturday at 2 p.m.