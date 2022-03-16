YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Men’s basketball team kept their post-season tournament hopes alive with a 70-65 win over Morgan State in the opening round of The Basketball Classic Wednesday night.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from Wednesday’s night game.

The Penguins got a team-high 28 points from junior Dwayne Cohill. Tevin Olison added 12, and senior Michael Akuchie finished with 11 points and 8 rebounds.

Morgan State was led by Malik Miller’s 19 point performance. Chad Venning added 13 for the Bears, who finish (13-15) on the season.

Youngstown State improves to (19-14) and will find out their next opponent and game location following the conclusion of the tournament’s first round.