YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s bowling team earned an at-large invitation Wednesday to the NCAA women’s bowling tournament for the second straight year.

Last season, the Penguins advanced to the semifinals of the NCAA tournament.

There will be 16 teams competing in the tournament with eight having received automatic bids.

The Penguins will play in the Lansing Regional and will face Arkansas State in the first round. Vanderbilt, the third overall seed, and Alabama State will also compete in Lansing.

“We’re hungry,” head coach Doug Kuberski said. “I know last year at this time, I thought we turned the jets on and I can feel that same mentality and energy with this team. They mean business. And as you can see, we weren’t too celebratory. We’re happy and we’re pleased, but we’re also not shaking in our boots, jumping around right now. We want this whole thing. We want it, and so we know it’s going to be really hard to do, but we believe in ourselves. So really, it’s business right now and hunger. That’s our focus.”

“Arkansas (State) is a very strong team,” senior Emma Wrenn added. “They’re in our conference. We play them a lot, so we’re familiar with them. And honestly, I just think if we put our best foot forward, we’ll win.”

The double-elimination regional tournament takes places April 8-9.