YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University football has a postseason berth.

YSU has made the FCS playoffs after a record of 7-4, third in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

The Penguins will play Duquesne in the first round, on Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. YSU is 5-0 vs. Duquesne all time.

The team missed out on the playoffs last season and last made it in 2016.

Twenty-four teams total make the FCS postseason. The top eight teams get a seed and first-round byes.