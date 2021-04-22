YSU linebacker earns All-Conference first team honors

Youngstown State Linebacker Grant Dixon was named First Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference on Thursday.

Youngstown State Linebacker Grant Dixon was named First Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference on Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State Linebacker Grant Dixon was named First Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference on Thursday.

Dixon led the Penguins with 55 total tackles, including 40 solo stops.

Tailback Jaleel McLaughlin was named to the Second Team along with Safety Zaire Jones and Tackle Dan Becker.

Honorable-mention selections include Defensive End James Jackson, Cornerback Keyon Martin and Returner Jake Coates. Becker and Coates are repeat selections from the most recent all-league team which was in the fall of 2019.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: QB Mark Gronowski, South Dakota State

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: DL Jared Brinkman, UNI

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: QB Mark Gronowski, South Dakota State

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: QB Mark Gronowski, South Dakota State

‘BRUCE CRADDOCK’ VALLEY FOOTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Bobby Petrino, Missouri State