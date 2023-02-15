YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown State women’s basketball team will look to keep its win streak alive Friday night as it hosts Milwaukee.

YSU has won back-to-back games and has won three-straight meetings against the Panthers.

“We’re fighting for the highest possible seed we can get,” says head coach John Barnes.

“I mean … we have an opportunity where we can get a, you know, if we finish strong, we can get a first-round bye. We can host the second round of the tournament, which is a huge. So we’re there’s a lot for us to fight for,” Barnes said.

Earlier this week, senior forward Lilly Ritz was named the Horizon League Player of the Week. It is the third time this year that she has earned the honor.

Ritz averaged 28.5 points per game last week, which was over seven more than everyone else in the conference during that time.

Earlier this year, the Penguins topped the Panthers in Milwaukee 61-51.

“I think we’ve realized recently, too, now that it’s like a one-game season and every team can be any team on a given night,” senior Paige Shy said.

“So definitely Milwaukee’s a really good team that we’re definitely have to play some of our best basketball to beat them. And especially being senior week, we’re just kind of laying on the floor for the seniors,” Shy said.

YSU sits at 12-4 in conference play and is in third place in the standings.