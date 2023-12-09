KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WKBN) – Youngstown State men’s basketball went on the road to Western Michigan and took down the Broncos 72-68 for its fourth straight win.

After starting the season 0-2, the Penguins have now ripped off 7 wins in the last 8 games.

YSU was led by Ziggy Reid’s game-high 25 points (5 3’s) and 5 rebounds, while DJ Burns scored 7 and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Off the bench, John Lovelace, Jr. scored 10 points and hauled in 6 rebounds in the win.

The Penguins led 37-30 at halftime before seeing their lead erased and they briefly trailed by 2 points with a little more than 8 minutes left, before Reid hit a go-ahead 3 to help hold off the Broncos.

Youngstown State improves to 7-3 on the season and will next return to home and host Bethany (WV) on Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m.