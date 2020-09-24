YSU football to start season in February; Penguins to open at North Dakota State

YSU will open the season on the road at North Dakota State on Sunday, Feb. 21

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WKBN) – The Missouri Valley Football Conference will play an eight-game conference-only spring 2021 schedule over a nine-week period beginning in February.

Youngstown State will open the season on the road against eight-time national champion North Dakota State on Sunday, Feb. 21.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the NCAA Board of Directors approved NCAA Division I fall championships to be played in the spring as outlined by the Division I Council.

The FCS playoffs will feature 16 teams, and the bracket will be announced on Sunday, April 18. The 16-team field will feature automatic bids from 11 FCS conferences and an additional five at-large selections.

The title game will be played on either May 14, 15 or 16 in Frisco, Texas.

2021 Youngstown State Spring Football Schedule

Feb. 21 at North Dakota State

March 6 vs. Southern Illinois

March 13 at South Dakota State

March 20 vs. Indiana State

March 27 vs. UNI

April 3 at Western Illinois

April 10 vs. North Dakota

April 17 at Missouri State