YSU football to start season in February; Penguins to open at North Dakota State

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WKBN) – The Missouri Valley Football Conference will play an eight-game conference-only spring 2021 schedule over a nine-week period beginning in February.
Youngstown State will open the season on the road against eight-time national champion North Dakota State on Sunday, Feb. 21.
On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the NCAA Board of Directors approved NCAA Division I fall championships to be played in the spring as outlined by the Division I Council.
The FCS playoffs will feature 16 teams, and the bracket will be announced on Sunday, April 18. The 16-team field will feature automatic bids from 11 FCS conferences and an additional five at-large selections.
The title game will be played on either May 14, 15 or 16 in Frisco, Texas.
2021 Youngstown State Spring Football Schedule
Feb. 21 at North Dakota State
March 6 vs. Southern Illinois
March 13 at South Dakota State
March 20 vs. Indiana State
March 27 vs. UNI
April 3 at Western Illinois
April 10 vs. North Dakota
April 17 at Missouri State