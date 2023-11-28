YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Round Two of the FCS playoffs will take place this Saturday at Villanova University which, for long-time Penguin fans, will provide some nostalgia.

The last time YSU played at Villanova was back in 1997. The Penguins beat the Wildcats 37-34 on the way to winning their fourth National Championship.

Watch the video above to hear from the team as they get ready for Saturday’s playoff game.

“I think it’s pretty cool that we get to meet with them in the playoffs,” said YSU tailback Tyshon King. “I feel like this is a good thing for both schools to renew this rivalry.”

“The history lesson is, I really believe, these two programs are very similar,” said YSU head coach Doug Phillips. “They were similar in the ’90s. We’re trying to get it back.”

“We’re the same type of teams. They try to establish the run and we try to do the same,” said YSU defensive back Quincy Lenton. “So it’s going to be a battle to see who does the same thing best, if that makes sense.”

“Watching them on film, I have all the respect,” added Phillips. “They’re fundamentally sound. They’re physical, they’re big, they’re athletic. They’re like the teams in our league, the top teams in our league.”

“At this point, you’re not going to play any cupcakes. Everybody’s going to be legit from here on out,” added King. “As I said before, we just got to go out and be us. If we do what we do and we do it well, you’ll like the outcome.”

Youngstown State and Villanova kick off this Saturday at noon in Round Two of the FCS playoffs.