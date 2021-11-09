YSU football team prepares for top ranked North Dakota State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Football team will play their final home game of the season this Saturday.

Eight-time FCS National Champion North Dakota State is coming to town this weekend. The Bison are, once again, the top team in the conference this season and haven’t lost to YSU in 10 years.

Watch the video above to hear from the Penguins as they prepare for North Dakota State.

“Nobody is going to give us any help this week that’s for sure,” says YSU head coach Doug Phillips. “You got a team that’s (8-1) coming in here trying to ramp themselves up to make a national championship run. So, we have to make sure our guys have a great week of preparation, are locked in, ready to play from kickoff to the end and be ready for a hard fought, 60 plus minute game against a very physical football team.”

“It’s just another game,” says Penguins senior tailback Christian Turner. “We can’t go in talking about all the great things that they’ve done and just focusing on that. We got to focus on what we can control and what we bring to the table and what we’re going to do in the game. It’s tough but we have to treat them all the same.”

“I don’t think it’s any different,” says Penguins senior linebacker Grant Dixon. “Obviously, it’s our last home game. I think there is more buzz because we want to go out for the seniors and everybody in the last home game with a victory. So, we’re giving everything we’ve got preparing. We’re in the film room, getting extra film together as players. We’re preparing as well as we can.”

The Penguins and Bison kickoff this Saturday at noon at Stambaugh Stadium.