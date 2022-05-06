YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team has landed a new recruit from within their own conference. Former Western Illinois linebacker Greg Benton Jr. is transferring to YSU through the NCAA transfer portal.

Benton made the announcement on social media Friday afternoon.

In 10 games last season, Benton recorded 54 total tackles, including six tackles-for-loss and 3.5 sacks.

Benton is listed at 6 foot 1, 230 pounds and has started 16 games over the two years at Western Illinois.

The Penguins play the Leathernecks this season on October 22nd in Macomb, Illinois.