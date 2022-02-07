YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team has named Jahmal Brown as their new defensive coordinator.

Brown comes to YSU from Lenoir-Rhyne University, where he served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the last two years. He’s also coached at Notre Dame (Ohio), Saginaw Valley State and Bowling Green. In 2018, he was named the College Assistant Coach of the Year by the North East Ohio Chapter of the National Football Foundation.

As a player, Brown was a four-year starter as safety at Bowling Green, playing in 48 consecutive games from 2006 to 2009.

Brown replaces former YSU defensive coordinator Joe Schaefer.