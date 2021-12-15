YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Twenty-four high school football recruits signed to continue their football careers at Youngstown State on National Signing Day, including Springfield quarterback Beau Brungard and South Range running back Dylan Dominguez.

Watch the above video to hear from YSU head coach Dough Phillips on the 2022 signees.

Brungard helped lead Springfield to the Division VI State Championship game in 2019 and 2020. In his senior season, Brungard threw for 1,779 yards, ran for 1,754 yards and had 54 total touchdowns.

Brungard’s father, Mark, was a quarterback at YSU from 1992-95 and helped lead the Penguins to two national championships.

Dominguez has recorded three straight seasons of over 1,000 rushing yards. He was a first-team Division V All-Ohio selection.

Of the Penguins’ 24 signees, 15 are from Ohio and four are from Pennsylvania.