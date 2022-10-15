YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a back-and-forth game with 88 combined points scored, Youngstown State came out on top over Indiana State 48-40.

YSU was down 7-0 early, but Mitch Davidson bombed it deep and Bryce Oliver brought it in one-handed for the 50-yard touchdown, 7-7.

Then 14-14, right after an Indiana State touchdown, Latrell Fordham makes them pay, with the 98-yard kick return as the Penguins lead 21-14.

Second quarter, now tied at 21, Jaleel McLaughlin breaks free and rips off this 68-yard touchdown run, a chunk of his 200 yards on 32 carries, YSU leads 28-21.

Same score in the second, Davidson keeps it himself on the long read option decision for the 12-yard touchdown run to make it 35-21.

Although high scoring, the YSU defense showed up in the second half and James Jackson was a problem, racking up three sacks on defense, as the Penguins hold on for a 48-40 win.