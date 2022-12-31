YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite leading late in the second half after a Penguins run, Youngstown State fell to Purdue Fort Wayne in a back-and-forth contest 76-71.

View extended highlights and hear from Coach Calhoun postgame above.

YSU trailed by 8 at the half on 37.5% shooting from the field, as opposed to 65% from Purdue Fort Wayne. But the Penguins quickly erased the deficit with a 10-2 run to start the second half.

Guard Brandon Rush led the Penguins in scoring again with his season-high 26 points on four 3-pointers.

Dwayne Cohill notched 19 points, five rebounds and three assists.

YSU forward Adrian Nelson was a force on the glass with 15 rebounds and 7 points.

For PFW, Damian Chong Qui led the way with 24 points.

The Dons shot 54% from the field and 48% from 3-point range, improving to 10-5 on the season.

YSU heads into 2023 with a 10-5 record, 2-2 in Horizon League play.