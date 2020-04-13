YSU coach named the best in the nation

Youngstown State Bowling Coach Doug Kuberski was named the National Tenpin Coaches Association Division I Coach of the Year on Monday.

Kuberski turned the Penguins into a top-10 team in the 2019-20 season.

He is the school’s first national coach of the year in any sport since current current university president Jim Tressel was named Coach of the Year in the Football Championship Subdivision in 1997.

In his first full season as the Penguins’ head coach, Kuberski transformed the program from a fringe top-25 team into a national contender. YSU was ranked 24th in the preseason NTCA Top 25 poll, and it peaked at a three-way-tie for seventh at the beginning of March before its final 10th-place ranking.

Youngstown State was also ranked 10th in the NCAA RPI, and it was in position to make a charge at a possible NCAA Regional berth before the season was cut short due to COVID-19.