YSU coach helps feed frontline heroes at local nursing homes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University men’s basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun has spent part of his time in quarantine giving back to the community.

Over the last few weeks, he’s helped deliver groceries to those in need. And Wednesday, with some help from his friends and supporters, some of the frontline heroes in the fight against COVID-19 were treated to a free lunch.

“I think so many of us are saying what we can’t do,” says YSU head coach Jerrod Calhoun. “We can’t go to a restaurant. We can’t go to the mall. We can’t do a lot of things, but I think what our staff tried to do is figure out what we can do.”

And what they’ve done is give. Coach Calhoun, along with his staff, pledged $500 to feed frontline workers at local nursing homes. That money was matched by local attorney J.P. Daliman.

Wednesday, volunteers from the United Way of Youngstown helped distribute the food provided by Belleria of Struthers.

“We made about 45 half sheets of pizza and a whole bunch of salads,” said Bob Camardo of Belleria Pizza & Italian Restaurant. “It’s going to 10 different nursing homes so we’re hoping that they’re happy with it, and I’m sure they will be.”

“What I like is the collaboration,” said Bob Hannon, president of the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. “Coach Calhoun and J.P. Daliman provided the funding. Belleria said we’re all in, and United Way can provide the volunteer piece. We’ll never do things like this alone, but it’s everybody coming together collectively. Together I think, collectively, we can make that real impact.”

Coach Calhoun is also hoping this kind of generosity becomes contagious.

“I think, during this quarantine, it’s taught me a lot of different things,” said Calhoun. “The biggest thing is, don’t take anything for granted. Try to get better each and every day whether it’s yourself, your family, or really reaching out to people that need.”

“I see it every day in the work that we do,” said Hannon. “The people in the Mahoning Valley are unique somewhat that they’re there to help their neighbor. Even when it might be tough for them, they step up a little bit more for those that may have an even more difficult challenge.”