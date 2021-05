The Penguins finished the season with a 36-15 record

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The top-seed Youngstown State softball team was eliminated from the Horizon League Tournament after falling to Oakland 3-0 in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Watch the video for comments from YSU Head Coach Brian Campbell on the Penguins’ season.

The Penguins finished the season with an overall record of 36-15, tying the school record for most wins in a season. They also captured the program’s first ever Horizon League regular season title.