YSU bowling team advances to regional final

The Penguins are one win away from advancing to the final four championship bracket

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University bowling team defeated Louisiana Tech and Fairleigh Dickinson in the National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship on Wednesday.

The Penguins have now earned a spot in the regional final on Thursday and are one win away from advancing to the final four championship bracket.

“The ladies are doing an excellent job of playing their game and staying in their zone, and they are having some fun too,” said YSU head coach Doug Kuberski. “After an evening of rest and reflection, we will prepare ourselves to get right back after it tomorrow. I’m so proud of not only what our ladies are doing, but also how they are doing it.”

YSU will now bowl at 4 p.m. on Thursday in another mega-match against the winner of Fairleigh Dickinson and Sam Houston.