YSU-Bob Dove Coaches Clinic a hit with area high school football coaches

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Austintown, Ohio (WKBN) - While most people are watching basketball this time of year, area high school coaches are already hard at work getting ready for the 2019 football season. On Friday night and Saturday morning, roughly 100 to 120 area high school coaches representing 25 to 30 schools gathered at the Hollywood Racino in Austintown to take part in the YSU/Bob Dove Coaches Clinic.



The clinic, which was hosted by the Quad County Coaches Association in cooperation with the Mahoning and Trumbull County Coaches Association held the two-day event with coaches from YSU, Notre Dame, Purdue, and Akron speaking and demonstrating drills and techniques that they use in their programs.



The purpose of the clinic is for college coaches to share some of these techniques as a teaching tool that high school coaches can implement in their programs. It also helps to build a rapport with the high school coaches who may produce future athletes that they may want to recruit to their college.



The event began with YSU’s head coach Bo Pelini welcoming the coaches and pointing out that YSU is open to them to visit. He added that they have brought in a number of area recruits in the recent signing period along with some they brought in as walk-ons with no scholarships but who can potentially earn them if they stick to the program.



“Us and the high school coaches in the area we’re like a team,” Pelini remarked. “We’re trying to help their programs, building relationships and hopefully we get a number of kids from different schools. We communicate back and forth and hopefully, it makes them better and makes us better.”



“Obviously, the population is down here,” Pelini said, who has coached at LSU and Nebraska describing the area compared to around the country. “That’s the biggest thing, they're just not as many kids playing. But they are coached well. We just try to evaluate every kid in the area that we possibly can. You can’t take them all, we only have so many. We have certain needs, that’s how it goes.”



YSU’s Offensive Coordinator Brian Crist began the clinic as a fill-in for Carmen Bricillo, who was recently hired by the New England Patriots. Crist spoke about the quarterback run game citing that offensive styles work their way up. The colleges adopt what the high schools do and then the NFL adapts to what the colleges utilize. Crist explained that it’s what the kids know.



YSU’s quarterback coach Joe Ganz, who played the position for Pelini at Nebraska talked about passing concepts for the quarterback and offense. He pointing out that defenses seldom cover the running back who comes in motion. He also stated that coaches need to understand if their quarterback can make the pass plays they are calling.



The night portion of the event concluded with Notre Dame’s defensive backs coach Terry Joseph. Joseph explained that he was hired as a grad assistant at LSU when Pelini was there, and now coaches Pelini’s son Patrick at Notre Dame in a full circle of life. He talked about teaching players by the concept, making sure they know why they are doing what they are doing, and to have an active recall where the players tell him what they have learned.



“Any clinic, especially this type of clinic with the Quad County Coaches they bring in guys who talk technique, talk schemes and you're always looking for something small you can pick up and take back to your program,” Canfield head coach Michael Pavlansky remarked. “You're not going to be able to bring everything back because obviously, they're doing it every day with guys that play only their position, and with better athletes.”



The second day of the clinic featured local Canfield standout and now YSU linebacker coach Sean Baker who spoke about the problems with RPO’s on defense. He stressed that linebackers need to have patience, read the play and run to the spot, adding to trust what you see and play with your feet.



Dale Williams, who is the Offensive Line coach at Purdue followed by stating that he recruits Ohio and has brought in 10 Ohio recruits the past two years including Cardinal Mooney graduate Kyle Jornigan. He commented about play side and backside responsibilities and drills for the offensive linemen.



The clinic concluded with Jonathan Cooley who just switched from Kent State to Akron this past week as a defensive backs coach. Cooley spoke about press coverage and off pressure drills and techniques. He added that corners need to win one on one battles because if a cornerback gets beat, everyone sees it and the coach gets yelled at.



“You're going to have conflicts whether it’s Friday night or Saturday morning. Whether it’s your kids, wresting or basketball games, so with splitting it up and working with YSU I think we have improved this since we started,” Quad County coach and event organizer DJ Dota spoke about the two-day event. “Speaker wise, I think this is the best speakers we have had since we have had this. There was a lot of good teaching.”