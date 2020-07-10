YSU basketball standout withdraws from NBA Draft

Darius Quisenberry will return for his junior season with the Penguins

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State Men’s Basketball standout Darius Quisenberry has decided to withdraw his name from the 2020 NBA Draft. He will return for his junior season with the Penguins.

Quisenberry made the announcement on social media Thursday evening.

Quisenberry was named First Team All Horizon League this year and was also recently honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches as a 2nd team All District 12 performer.

Last season, Quisenberry averaged 16.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Penguins.